Curiosità

FCA Heritage-Mopar
Tornano in produzione i paraurti della Lancia Delta Integrale - VIDEO

Lorenzo Corsani Lorenzo Corsani
0
Aggiungi ai Preferiti
FCA Heritage-Mopar
Tornano in produzione i paraurti della Lancia Delta Integrale - VIDEO
Chiudi

Con un video ufficiale, FCA Heritage ha annunciato un'iniziativa in collaborazione con Mopar che farà la gioia degli appassionati Lancia. Sono stati infatti rimessi in produzione i paraurti anteriori e posteriori delle Delta in versione Integrale ed Evoluzione, ricercatissimi sul mercato dell'usato.

L'iniziativa. La Casa ha recuperato le attrezzature originali, ormai abbandonate, ma curiosamente decorate con livrea Martini Racing, realizzando un vero e proprio restauro dei macchinari stessi per lo stampaggio dei componenti. Il tutto rispettando i progetti e utilizzando materiali diversi tra le varianti della Integrale e della Evoluzione. Nell'e-commerce Mopar Uk, i paraurti della Evoluzione sono già disponibili: quello anteriore è quotato 1.404 sterline (1.647 euro circa), mentre quello posteriore ha un prezzo di 1.242 sterline (1.457 euro circa).

40 anni di storia, oggi è ricercatissima. La stirpe della Delta da corsa con trazione integrale, dalla 4WD passando per le 8 e 16 Valvole fino alle Evoluzione, è già entrata a pieno titolo nel mondo del collezionismo. La Delta ha appena compiuto 40 anni, ma sono i successi maturati a partire dal 1987 ad aver consegnato la vettura alla storia, trasformandola in un vero e proprio simbolo del marchio, che oggi vede solo la Ypsilon nel suo listino, venduta nel mercato italiano.

TAGS: FCA Mopar Lancia Delta

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

COMMENTI

FOTO

VIDEO

https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21007/futurista_0611 -3-.jpg Lancia Delta Futurista, in pista con Miki Biasion e una marea di Deltoni! http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/mondo-auto/video/lancia-delta-futurista-in-pista-con-miki-biasion-e-una-marea-di-deltoni- Mondo Q
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20060/poster_008.jpg Ecco le tre nuove Lancia Ypsilon http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/ecco-le-tre-nuove-lancia-ypsilon Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18379/poster_001.jpg Nuova Lancia Ypsilon Unyca: ecco la presentazione! http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/flash/video/nuova-lancia-ypsilon-unyca-ecco-la-presentazione- Flash
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/16513/poster_006.jpg Prova in notturna per la nuova Lancia Y http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/ypsilon-notturna-05-def-mp4 Prove su strada
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/16402/poster_004.jpg Alla guida della nuova Lancia Ypsilon http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/alla-guida-della-nuova-lancia-ypsilon Première
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/16375/poster_c9eb0fcd-a68c-4244-9a80-3e669e549eb8.png Lancia al Salone di Francoforte 2015 http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/lancia-al-salone-di-francoforte-2015 News
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/16292/poster_7c0c5d84-3f40-40ff-888b-407ae028cc19.png La nuova Lancia Y al Salone di Francoforte 2015 http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/francoforte-2015/video/la-nuova-lancia-y-al-salone-di-francoforte-2015 Eventi
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/11795/poster_a6254b77-2b62-4fa9-8091-e65072bb4dc4.png Lancia al Salone di Ginevra 2015 http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/lancia-al-salone-di-ginevra-2015 News
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/22575/ARS6029.jpg Audi RS6: il test esclusivo della power wagon di Ingolstadt http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/audi-rs6-il-test-esclusivo-della-power-wagon-di-ingolstadt Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/22556/Thumb 208.jpg Peugeot 208, è davvero la segmento B più avanzata? La prova definitiva http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/peugeot-208-la-segmento-b-pi-avanzata-la-prova-definitiva Prove

RIVISTE E ABBONAMENTI

Scopri Quattroruote digital edition

Il nuovo numero di Quattroruote vi aspetta in edicola e in edizione digitaleUn appuntamento da non perdere, che vede il proprio punto di forza nelle prove su strada, impreziosite da analisi ancora più approfondite su prestazioni, dotazioni tecnologiche e confort delle auto e personalizzate per i diversi modelli.

Quattroruote

Abbonati a Quattroruote!

Sconti fino al 41%!

SCOPRI TUTTE LE OFFERTE

UTILITÀ

Servizi Quattroruote

quotazione

Inserisci la targa e ottieni la tua quotazione

Non ricordi la tua targa? Clicca qui

logo

assicura

Assicurazione? Scopri quanto puoi risparmiare

Trova il preventivo più adatto alle tue esigenze in 4 semplici passi!

In collaborazione con logo

finanziamento

Cerca il finanziamento auto su misura per te!

Risparmia fino a 2.000 €!

In collaborazione con logo

usato

Cerca annunci usato

Da a

listino

Trova la tua nuova auto

Vuoi vedere il listino completo? Oppure Scegli una marca

ECO E CHIC
ECONOMICA
PREMIUM
SPORTIVA
LE TEDESCHE
LE SPAZIOSE

provePdf

Scarica la prova completa in versione pdf

A soli € 3,59 tutte le caratteristiche tecniche e le considerazioni di Quattroruote. Scegli la tua prova con un click!

Cerca

Guide

TUTTE LE GUIDE