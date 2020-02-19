L’auto dei manga. Del resto, si contano in ogni parte del globo gli omaggi a quest’auto, tra cui non possiamo non menzionare quello del compianto manga artist Monkey Punch, grazie al quale la 500 d’antan è una compagna inseparabile di Lupin III, il personaggio più famoso creato dal disegnatore. Proprio per celebrare il ritorno del ladro gentiluomo sul grande schermo con il film "Lupin III - The first", nelle sale italiane dal 27 febbraio, il brand Abarth ha preso parte a uno speciale evento presso il cinema The Space Odeon di Milano: la Casa ha portato all'ingresso una 595 Turismo, rigorosamente gialla, e l'ha affiancata a una Fiat 500 storica. Ne parliamo meglio nella nostra galleria di immagini, dove ripercorriamo la storia del rapporto tra la piccola italina e il famoso ladro.