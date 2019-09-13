Pur trattandosi di un modello che ha negli Stati Uniti la sua maggiore diffusione, la Ford Mustang ha ottenuto un record mondiale grazie all'Europa. Si è svolta infatti in Belgio, al Lommel Proving Ground della Ford, la più grande parata del mondo di questo modello.

1.326 Mustang riunite. Sono stati 1.326 gli esemplari della sportiva statunitense radunati lo scorso 7 settembre, un numero che ha consentito di superare di slancio il precedente record di 960 unità stabilito in Messico nel 2017. Le vetture hanno effettuato una parata a una distanza inferiore a 20 metri l'una dall'altra e sono state inoltre disposte in una speciale coreografia per celebrare i 55 anni di storia del modello.

Belgio miglior mercato europeo. In Europa nel 2018 sono stati venduti 5.500 esemplari della Mustang e proprio il Belgio è il paese dove la vettura ha ottenuto il maggiore successo. Il 2019 fino a oggi ha fatto segnare un ulteriore leggero incremento: la Mustang mantiene il primato mondiale di vendita nel segmento delle coupé sportive.