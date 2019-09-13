Eventi

Ford Mustang
Parata da record in Belgio

Redazione Online Redazione Online
0
Aggiungi ai Preferiti
Ford Mustang
Parata da record in Belgio
Chiudi

Pur trattandosi di un modello che ha negli Stati Uniti la sua maggiore diffusione, la Ford Mustang ha ottenuto un record mondiale grazie all'Europa. Si è svolta infatti in Belgio, al Lommel Proving Ground della Ford, la più grande parata del mondo di questo modello.

1.326 Mustang riunite. Sono stati 1.326 gli esemplari della sportiva statunitense radunati lo scorso 7 settembre, un numero che ha consentito di superare di slancio il precedente record di 960 unità stabilito in Messico nel 2017. Le vetture hanno effettuato una parata a una distanza inferiore a 20 metri l'una dall'altra e sono state inoltre disposte in una speciale coreografia per celebrare i 55 anni di storia del modello.

Belgio miglior mercato europeo. In Europa nel 2018 sono stati venduti 5.500 esemplari della Mustang e proprio il Belgio è il paese dove la vettura ha ottenuto il maggiore successo. Il 2019 fino a oggi ha fatto segnare un ulteriore leggero incremento: la Mustang mantiene il primato mondiale di vendita nel segmento delle coupé sportive. 

TAGS: Ford Mustang Ford

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

COMMENTI

FOTO

VIDEO

https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/22234/kuga.jpg Ford Kuga PLUG-IN-HYBRID: tutta nuova e ora anche ibrida http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/francoforte-2019/video/ford-kuga-plug-in-hybrid-tutta-nuova-e-ora-anche-ibrida Eventi
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21840/Schermata 2019-06-07 alle 10.32.22.png Ford Ranger Raptor: quasi un F-150 http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/ford-ranger-raptor-quasi-un-f-150 Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21619/Thumb Ford Edge copia.jpg Ford Edge: rinnovata la big suv dell'ovale blu http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/ford-edge-rinnovata-la-big-suv-dell-ovale-blu Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21522/poster_c19d83ed-5539-4e5f-9e5a-4f1e151edcc0.jpg Teaser - Ford Edge: iniziamo a scoprirla insieme http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/flash/video/teaser-ford-edge-iniziamo-a-scoprirla-insieme Mondo Q
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21505/thumb focus copia.jpg Ford Focus Active: la prova completa! http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/ford-focus-active-la-prova-completa Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21097/IMG_9901.JPG Ford Mustang Bullit: un V8 da Oscar. Ecco perché è irresistibile http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/ford-mustang-bullit-un-v8-da-oscar-ecco-perch-irresistibile Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/20790/2018-Ford-Focus-12 -1-.jpg La Ford Focus in prova: ecco dove è cambiata! http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/002-ford-focus-st-mov Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20780/poster_002.jpg Teaser - Abbiamo messo alla prova la nuova Ford Focus http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/flash/video/teaser-abbiamo-messo-alla-prova-la-nuova-ford-focus Mondo Q
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/20639/MAX_63871.jpg La prova della nuova Ford Fiesta ST: divertimento puro! http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/la-nuova-ford-fiesta-st-divertimento-puro- Prove
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20637/poster_008.jpg Ford Mustang GT Convertibile: la prova di Paolo Massai http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/ford-mustang-gt-convertibile-la-prova-di-paolo-massai Prove

RIVISTE E ABBONAMENTI

Scopri Quattroruote digital edition

Il nuovo numero di Quattroruote vi aspetta in edicola e in edizione digitaleUn appuntamento da non perdere, che vede il proprio punto di forza nelle prove su strada, impreziosite da analisi ancora più approfondite su prestazioni, dotazioni tecnologiche e confort delle auto e personalizzate per i diversi modelli.

Quattroruote

Abbonati a Quattroruote!

Sconti fino al 41%!

SCOPRI TUTTE LE OFFERTE

UTILITÀ

Servizi Quattroruote

quotazione

Inserisci la targa e ottieni la tua quotazione

Non ricordi la tua targa? Clicca qui

logo

assicura

Assicurazione? Scopri quanto puoi risparmiare

Trova il preventivo più adatto alle tue esigenze in 4 semplici passi!

In collaborazione con logo

finanziamento

Cerca il finanziamento auto su misura per te!

Risparmia fino a 2.000 €!

In collaborazione con logo

usato

Cerca annunci usato

Da a

listino

Trova la tua nuova auto

Vuoi vedere il listino completo? Oppure Scegli una marca

ECO E CHIC
ECONOMICA
PREMIUM
SPORTIVA
LE TEDESCHE
LE SPAZIOSE

prove Pdf

Guide

TUTTE LE GUIDE