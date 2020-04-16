Industria e Finanza

Hyundai Italia
Coronavirus, una flotta di auto per la Croce Rossa

La Hyundai Italia mette a disposizione della Croce Rossa Italiana una flotta di auto con l’obiettivo di rafforzare i servizi di sostegno alla popolazione nelle regioni del Paese più colpite dall’epidemia del coronavirus.

L'iniziativa. Le Suv e le citycar offerte dalla Casa coreana saranno riservate agli operatori e ai volontari impegnati sul territorio come supporto per le loro attività, che vanno dall’assistenza sanitaria domiciliare alla consegna di spesa, beni di prima necessità e medicinali ai cittadini maggiormente in difficoltà. L’iniziativa fa seguito a un’altra precedente in Lombardia, nata per fronteggiare le numerose richieste di mobilità del personale medico e dei collaboratori di alcuni ospedali di Milano e di Pavia: il San Raffaele, il Sacco e l’Istituto di Cura Città. La Hyundai, tuttavia, non è la sola Casa automobilistica ad aver optato per un intervento diretto sul campo. Altri brand, come Kia, Toyota e Renault, hanno a loro volta preso parte attiva alla lotta contro la pandemia attraverso proposte di supporto analoghe.

In questo momento drammatico è necessario che il mondo della mobilità si unisca per far percepire alla collettività la propria vicinanza, sottolineando l'eccellenza dei propri valori imprenditoriali, tecnologici e creativi. Sarà il modo migliore per porre le basi di una ripresa a cui tutti dobbiamo guardare con fiducia.

Gian Luca Pellegrini

