Coronavirus

Il messaggio. "Nessuna azienda - afferma la Casa americana - è un’entità astratta, così come nessuno stabilimento: mai come in questi tempi difficili è bene ricordare che ad animare ogni luogo e ogni attività ci sono le persone. Persone disposte a mettersi in gioco e a prodigarsi, con orgoglio e senso di appartenenza. È quello che hanno fatto i lavoratori dello stabilimento FCA di Melfi in Basilicata, dove si producono le Jeep Renegade e Jeep Compass destinate al mercato italiano ed europeo". La ripresa ha, in particolare, riguardato le aree di ricerca e sviluppo delle versioni ibride dei due modelli ed è avvenuta nel rispetto delle norme di sicurezza dei lavoratori, ai quali sono stati forniti in dotazione oltre 4.000 kit di protezione, completi di guanti, mascherine e occhiali, e i kit di sanificazione delle postazioni di lavoro.