Industria e Finanza

Coronavirus
Da Jeep un omaggio a Melfi per la ripresa produttiva - VIDEO

Rosario Murgida
0
Coronavirus
Da Jeep un omaggio a Melfi per la ripresa produttiva - VIDEO
La Jeep celebra la ripresa delle attività produttive all'interno dell'impianto di Melfi con una "trilogia" di video volti a sottolineare il proprio impegno al fianco degli italiani nella ripartenza dopo l’emergenza coronavirus. La sequenza delle clip è iniziata mercoledì con il video dei Selfie dei dipendenti pubblicato sulla pagina Facebook di Jeep Italia, prosegue oggi con un filmato su YouTube e si concluderà, lunedì 11, con il video “Ripartiamo con orgoglio”.

Il messaggio. "Nessuna azienda - afferma la Casa americana - è un’entità astratta, così come nessuno stabilimento: mai come in questi tempi difficili è bene ricordare che ad animare ogni luogo e ogni attività ci sono le persone. Persone disposte a mettersi in gioco e a prodigarsi, con orgoglio e senso di appartenenza. È quello che hanno fatto i lavoratori dello stabilimento FCA di Melfi in Basilicata, dove si producono le Jeep Renegade e Jeep Compass destinate al mercato italiano ed europeo". La ripresa ha, in particolare, riguardato le aree di ricerca e sviluppo delle versioni ibride dei due modelli ed è avvenuta nel rispetto delle norme di sicurezza dei lavoratori, ai quali sono stati forniti in dotazione oltre 4.000 kit di protezione, completi di guanti, mascherine e occhiali, e i kit di sanificazione delle postazioni di lavoro. 

In questo momento drammatico è necessario che il mondo della mobilità si unisca per far percepire alla collettività la propria vicinanza, sottolineando l'eccellenza dei propri valori imprenditoriali, tecnologici e creativi. Sarà il modo migliore per porre le basi di una ripresa a cui tutti dobbiamo guardare con fiducia.

Gian Luca Pellegrini

TAGS: FCA Jeep coronavirus backontrack Melfi
