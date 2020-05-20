I concessionari Mazda hanno gradualmente ripreso le proprie attività in tutto il mondo nel rispetto delle prescrizioni vigenti in ciascun Paese e Regione; parallelamente è ripartita la distribuzione dei veicoli nei saloni e nei dealer in cui le consegne erano state temporaneamente sospese, fa sapere la Casa giapponese in una nota.

A giugno raddoppia la produzione per l'Europa. La Mazda sta progressivamente aumentando l'operatività delle fabbriche dopo l'allentamento delle misure di lockdown in Europa e Asia. La produzione totale prevista per giugno, che interessa i principali stabilimenti in Giappone, Messico e Tailandia di veicoli destinati al mercato europeo, dovrebbe raddoppiare rispetto a quella realizzata in maggio. Le fabbriche giapponesi e messicane – fa sapere la Casa - non subiranno interruzioni nel prossimo mese. Nel cercare di tornare – lentamente – ai ritmi pre-pandemia, la Mazda intende da un lato soddisfare in tempi consoni la domanda della clientela, e dall'altro garantire la sicurezza dei propri dipendenti. Gli adeguamenti della produzione introdotti nei mesi di marzo, aprile e maggio saranno mantenuti, così come le misure di prevenzione della diffusione del virus.