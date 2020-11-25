La Tesla si prepara a produrre caricatori e colonnine per auto elettriche in Cina a partire dal 2021: l’anticipazione emerge da alcuni documenti presentati alle autorità di Shanghai e svela l’intenzione di Elon Musk di sviluppare i servizi di ricarica nel più grande mercato automobilistico del mondo, nel quale la Casa californiana sta registrando lusinghieri risultati di vendita con la Model 3 e punta a crescere ancora attraverso l’imminente ampliamento della gamma previsto con l’arrivo della Model Y.

10 mila unità all’anno. La nuova fabbrica, per la quale sarebbero pronti investimenti pari a 5,3 milioni di euro, sorgerà vicino alla Gigafactory cinese, a Shanghai, sempre più importante per la Tesla ora che produce anche vetture destinate ad altri mercati (Europa compresa) oltre a quello locale. Secondo i documenti presentati dalla Casa e visionati dalla Reuters, la prima a rilanciare l’indiscrezione, i lavori per lo stabilimento adibito alla produzione delle stazioni di ricarica saranno completati entro febbraio e la capacità prevista è di 10 mila unità all’anno.