 Tesla, dal 2021 produrrà caricabatterie per auto elettriche in Cina - Quattroruote.it
Industria e Finanza

Tesla
Dal 2021 produrrà caricatori e colonnine in Cina

Redazione Online Redazione Online
0
Aggiungi ai Preferiti
Tesla
Dal 2021 produrrà caricatori e colonnine in Cina
Chiudi

La Tesla si prepara a produrre caricatori e colonnine per auto elettriche in Cina a partire dal 2021: l’anticipazione emerge da alcuni documenti presentati alle autorità di Shanghai e svela l’intenzione di Elon Musk di sviluppare i servizi di ricarica nel più grande mercato automobilistico del mondo, nel quale la Casa californiana sta registrando lusinghieri risultati di vendita con la Model 3 e punta a crescere ancora attraverso l’imminente ampliamento della gamma previsto con l’arrivo della Model Y.

10 mila unità all’anno. La nuova fabbrica, per la quale sarebbero pronti investimenti pari a 5,3 milioni di euro, sorgerà vicino alla Gigafactory cinese, a Shanghai, sempre più importante per la Tesla ora che produce anche vetture destinate ad altri mercati (Europa compresa) oltre a quello locale. Secondo i documenti presentati dalla Casa e visionati dalla Reuters, la prima a rilanciare l’indiscrezione, i lavori per lo stabilimento adibito alla produzione delle stazioni di ricarica saranno completati entro febbraio e la capacità prevista è di 10 mila unità all’anno.

TAGS: Tesla
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

COMMENTI




Focus ON

SCOPRI ENEL X JUICEBOX

SCOPRI ENEL X JUICEBOX

La stazione di ricarica privata

Info Pubblicitaria
SCOPRI BRIDGESTONE BLIZZAK LM005

SCOPRI BRIDGESTONE BLIZZAK LM005

Sicuro in ogni occasione.

 
 
Info Pubblicitaria
MEDIAWORLD TECHMOBILITY

MEDIAWORLD TECHMOBILITY

Muoversi in città con monopattini e bici elettriche è facile, pratico ed ecologico.

 
 
Info Pubblicitaria
ENEL X JUICEPOLE E JUICEPUMP

ENEL X JUICEPOLE E JUICEPUMP

Scopri le soluzioni di ricarica elettrica

 
info pubblicitaria
MERCEDES-BENZ<br>EQ POWER

MERCEDES-BENZ
EQ POWER

Scopri la famiglia EQ POWER Mercedes-Benz.

Info Pubblicitaria

Scopri di più

FOTO

Quattroruote TV

QuattroRuote TV
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/23474/thumbnail_TESLA MODEL Y.jpg Abbiamo guidato la Tesla Model Y, e va alla grande http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/abbiamo-guidato-la-tesla-model-y-e-va-alla-grande Prove https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/912707e8-9df0-4580-a47f-37aa2886da86?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/23474/thumbnail_TESLA MODEL Y.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/23474/thumbnail_TESLA MODEL Y.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/22275/poster_001.jpg Giro di pista - Tesla Model 3 ecco il tempo a Vairano http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-in-pista/video/giro-pista-tesla-model-3-awd-mp4 Prove https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/cd5b4f8e-f346-42bc-9548-d1463cb91548?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/22275/poster_001.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/22275/poster_001.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/21969/Thumb tesla model 3.jpg Tesla Model 3: la prova STRUMENTALE definitiva http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/tesla-model-3-la-prova-strumentale-definitiva- Prove https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/ddc2702b-38b5-4b8e-acbc-ceda1851e33b?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/21969/Thumb tesla model 3.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/21969/Thumb tesla model 3.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20986/poster_006.jpg Tesla Model 3: fra poco arriva in Europa! http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/parigi-2018/video/parigi-2018-tesla-model-3-mp4 Eventi https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/d4c71a08-b4e2-4f50-97fa-c3b23f4cc7bd?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20986/poster_006.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20986/poster_006.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20716/poster_0021.jpg Tesla Model 3, l'abbiamo guidata in anteprima! http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/anterpima-ecco-la-tesla-model-3-su-strada- Prove https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/d143920e-4343-40c1-91bb-9e728fa925c1?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20716/poster_0021.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20716/poster_0021.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18585/poster_011.jpg La nuova Tesla Model X in prova! http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/la-nuova-tesla-model-x-in-prova Prove su strada https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/7446ea00-1f10-4571-ad13-c0599c5f6535?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18585/poster_011.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18585/poster_011.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18245/poster_003.jpg Il crash test IIHS della Tesla Model S http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/il-crash-test-iihs-della-tesla-model-s1 News https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/0a6a7965-1017-48d4-a378-e76d433188ac?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18245/poster_003.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/18245/poster_003.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17883/poster_001.jpg Il nuovo sistema Tesla punta alla guida autonoma http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/il-nuovo-sistema-tesla-punta-alla-guida-autonoma News https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/76e99f4d-a57c-4b9e-ae67-5b48087dbb7a?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17883/poster_001.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17883/poster_001.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17214/poster_016.jpg La nostra prova della Tesla Model S P90D Performance http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/prova-tesla-model-s-p90d Prove https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/4d2016f3-0b63-4d71-aa48-cd76a01be38c?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17214/poster_016.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17214/poster_016.jpg
https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17176/poster_009.jpg Elon Musk presenta la nuova Tesla Model 3 http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/elon-musk-presenta-la-nuova-tesla-model-3 News https://video.player.edidomus.it/video/1/2/525cbf49-1098-457a-ac93-4915e0bd2425?ap=1 https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/350/200/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17176/poster_009.jpg https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/640/360/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/17176/poster_009.jpg

RIVISTE E ABBONAMENTI

Scopri Quattroruote digital edition

Il nuovo numero di Quattroruote vi aspetta in edicola e in edizione digitaleUn appuntamento da non perdere, che vede il proprio punto di forza nelle prove su strada, impreziosite da analisi ancora più approfondite su prestazioni, dotazioni tecnologiche e confort delle auto e personalizzate per i diversi modelli.

Quattroruote

Abbonati a Quattroruote!

Sconti fino al 41%!

SCOPRI TUTTE LE OFFERTE

Scopri di più

UTILITÀ

Servizi Quattroruote

quotazione

Inserisci la targa e ottieni la tua quotazione

Non ricordi la tua targa? Clicca qui

logo

assicura

Assicurazione? Scopri quanto puoi risparmiare

Trova il preventivo più adatto alle tue esigenze in 4 semplici passi!

In collaborazione con logo

finanziamento

Cerca il finanziamento auto su misura per te!

Risparmia fino a 2.000 €!

In collaborazione con logo

usato

Cerca annunci usato

Da a

listino

Trova la tua nuova auto

Vuoi vedere il listino completo? Oppure Scegli una marca

ECO E CHIC
ECONOMICA
PREMIUM
SPORTIVA
LE TEDESCHE
LE SPAZIOSE

provePdf

Scarica la prova completa in versione pdf

A soli € 3,59 tutte le caratteristiche tecniche e le considerazioni di Quattroruote. Scegli la tua prova con un click!

Cerca

Guide

TUTTE LE GUIDE