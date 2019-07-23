Volkswagen Touareg

La Volkswagen ha creato una serie limitata per celebrare il raggiungimento di un ambizioso traguardo: sono stati infatti prodotti un milione di esemplari della Suv Touareg, introdotta sul mercato per la prima volta nel 2002. Ancora da definire l'eventuale disponibilità in Italia.

Una serie limitata celebrativa. La Touareg One Million, basata sulla terza generazione della Suv recentemente presentata, è caratterizzata da finiture e particolari dedicati. La dotazione include i cerchi in lega da 20" con finitura Adamantium Silver, i gruppi ottici posteriori oscurati, i badge sui montanti, la finitura nero lucido dei passaruota e del diffusore posteriore e gli interni in pelle Puglia, colorata con estratti di foglie d'oliva e ricamata da cuciture romboidali Amber Brown. Tra gli optional figurano i cerchi da 21", il pacchetto estetico R-Line Black Style e l'esclusiva tinta esterna Sechura Beige, non disponibile sulle altre versioni della Touareg.