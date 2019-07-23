Nuovi Modelli

Volkswagen Touareg
Una serie limitata per il traguardo del milione

Redazione Online Redazione Online
1
Aggiungi ai Preferiti
Volkswagen Touareg
Una serie limitata per il traguardo del milione
Chiudi

La Volkswagen ha creato una serie limitata per celebrare il raggiungimento di un ambizioso traguardo: sono stati infatti prodotti un milione di esemplari della Suv Touareg, introdotta sul mercato per la prima volta nel 2002. Ancora da definire l'eventuale disponibilità in Italia. 

Una serie limitata celebrativa. La Touareg One Million, basata sulla terza generazione della Suv recentemente presentata, è caratterizzata da finiture e particolari dedicati. La dotazione include i cerchi in lega da 20" con finitura Adamantium Silver, i gruppi ottici posteriori oscurati, i badge sui montanti, la finitura nero lucido dei passaruota e del diffusore posteriore e gli interni in pelle Puglia, colorata con estratti di foglie d'oliva e ricamata da cuciture romboidali Amber Brown. Tra gli optional figurano i cerchi da 21", il pacchetto estetico R-Line Black Style e l'esclusiva tinta esterna Sechura Beige, non disponibile sulle altre versioni della Touareg. 

TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Touareg

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

COMMENTI

  • Anche se sembra che non le vendono se ne sono prodotte un milione. ❤️

    • FOTO

    VIDEO

    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/21660/poster_001.jpg Teaser - Volkswagen T-Cross: le prime immagini della nostra prova http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/flash/video/teaser-volkswagen-t-cross-le-prime-immagini-della-nostra-prova Mondo Q
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21632/Thumb_t-cross.jpg Volkswagen T-Cross vs Polo: quale scegliere http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/volkswagen-t-cross Prove
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21401/WhatsApp Image 2019-03-05 at 19.05.07.jpeg Volkswagen Passat restyling 2019: ecco com'è cambiata (+ GTE) http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/ginevra-2019/video/vw-passat-mp4 Eventi
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21398/WhatsApp Image 2019-03-05 at 19.10.44.jpeg Volkswagen T-Roc R: come la Golf, anzi di più! http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/ginevra-2019/video/vw-t-rock-mp4 Eventi
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21366/id buggy1.jpg Volkswagen ID Buggy: la concept in onore di Bud Spener http://tv.quattroruote.it/eventi/ginevra-2019/video/vw-id-buggy-mp4 Eventi
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/21060/20181025_200301.jpg Primo incontro con la Volkswagen T-Cross http://tv.quattroruote.it/news/video/vw-t-cross-mp4 News
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/20703/poster_b2b78af8-fb64-4f91-9022-16d4d443b34e.jpg Nuova Volkswagen Touareg: la prova completa http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/la-nuova-volkswagen-touareg-la-prova-completa- Prove
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/videos/20690/poster_001.jpg Teaser - Le prime immagini della nuova Volkswagen Touareg http://tv.quattroruote.it/mondo-q/flash/video/teaser-le-prime-immagini-della-nuova-volkswagen-touareg Mondo Q
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/20519/poster_9b57a20e-47bf-45b0-bd0b-95a972364152.jpg Nuova Volkswagen Touareg: ecco quanto è cambiata la terza generazione http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/prove-su-strada/video/nuova-volkswagen-touareg-ecco-quanto-cambiata-la-terza-generazione Prove
    https://eclexiaedidomuscdn.azureedge.net/images/290/193/edidomus/thumbnails/20399/Vw I.D. R.jpg Scoprite con noi la Volkswagen I.D. R che affronterà la Pikes Peak http://tv.quattroruote.it/le-prove-di-quattroruote/premiere/video/scoprite-con-noi-la-volkswagen-i-d-r-che-affronter-la-pikes-peak Prove

    RIVISTE E ABBONAMENTI

    Scopri Quattroruote digital edition

    Il nuovo numero di Quattroruote vi aspetta in edicola e in edizione digitaleUn appuntamento da non perdere, che vede il proprio punto di forza nelle prove su strada, impreziosite da analisi ancora più approfondite su prestazioni, dotazioni tecnologiche e confort delle auto e personalizzate per i diversi modelli.

    Quattroruote

    Abbonati a Quattroruote!

    Sconti fino al 41%!

    SCOPRI TUTTE LE OFFERTE

    UTILITÀ

    SERVIZI QUATTRORUOTE

    Inserisci la targa e ottieni la tua quotazione

    Non ricordi la tua targa? Clicca qui >

    logo

    ASSICURAZIONE? SCOPRI QUANTO PUOI RISPARMIARE

    Trova il preventivo più adatto alle tue esigenze in 4 semplici passi!

    In collaborazione con In collaborazione con Facile.it
    1 Inserisci i tuoi dati anagrafici
    2 Inserisci i dati del veicolo
    3 Inserisci i dati assicurativi
    4 Confronta i risultati
    Risparmia Ora

    CERCA IL FINANZIAMENTO AUTO SU MISURA PER TE

    RISPARMIA FINO A 2.000 €!

    In collaborazione con Facile.it

    Calcola il tuo tagliando

    QTagliando

    Cerca annunci usato

    LA STORIA AUTOMOBILISTICA A PORTATA DI MANO

    Oltre 1500 recensioni di attività commerciali del mondo automotive

    Tutte le recensioni auto     Tutte le recensioni officine
    Inserisci la tua recensione

    Trova la tua nuova auto

    ECO E CHIC
    ECONOMICA
    PREMIUM
    SPORTIVA
    LE TEDESCHE
    LE SPAZIOSE
    Oppure Scegli una marca

    Scarica la prova completa in versione PDF

    A soli € 3,59 tutte le caratteristiche tecniche e le considerazioni di Quattroruote. Scegli la tua prova con un click!

    Guide

    Tutte le guide