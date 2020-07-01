La Volvo richiamerà 2,18 milioni di vetture in tutto il mondo. Si tratta dell'iniziativa più grande mai affrontata dalla Casa svedese e riguarda le cinture di sicurezza: la decisione è stata presa senza che ci fossero segnalazioni di incidenti o feriti. Il costruttore ha messo a punto insieme al fornitore Autoliv una procedura per la sostituzione di un cavo d'acciaio che, usurandosi, potrebbe ridurre la capacità di contenimento delle cinture in caso di impatto.



I modelli coinvolti. I modelli coinvolti sono le Volvo Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 ed S80L prodotte dal 2006 al 2019. La nazione con la più alta concentrazione di vetture interessate dal richiamo è proprio la Svezia (412.000 unità) seguita dagli Stati Uniti (308.000), dalla Cina (245.000), dalla Germania (178.000) e dall'Inghilterra (169.000). I clienti saranno contattati singolarmente per portare la vettura in un'officina autorizzata per la sostituzione dei componenti necessari.