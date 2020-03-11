Nuovi Modelli

Hyundai
Prime immagini della nuova Elantra - VIDEO

Hyundai
Prime immagini della nuova Elantra - VIDEO
Gli oltre 13,8 milioni di esemplari consegnati dal lancio, datato 1990, ne fanno la Hyundai più venduta al mondo. E ora, per la Elantra, è giunto il momento di scrivere un'altra pagina: la quattro porte è pronta a rinnovarsi e il debutto assoluto è fissato negli USA – da sempre il mercato di riferimento - per il 17 marzo, a Hollywood.

Slanciata e appuntita. La Casa coreana ha diffuso oggi qualche teaser anticipando, soprattutto, una svolta sportiva nel design. Costruita su una nuova piattaforma, la settima generazione sembra accentuare lo stile da coupé, con una linea del tetto che scende dolcemente verso la coda. Anche le proporzioni sono cambiate: la vettura è più lunga, più larga e più bassa. Un altro elemento distintivo è costituito dagli spigoli, caratteristica principale di un tema stilistico denominato dal costruttore “Parametric Dynamics”.

2020-hyundai-elantra-02

Un “privée” per chi guida. Guardando alla prima immagine degli interni, l'abitacolo appare disegnato all'insegna del minimalismo e, soprattutto, mette il guidatore al centro, tracciando, attraverso la console centrale, una netta separazione con il passeggero: un ulteriore elemento a ribadire le ambizioni più sportiveggianti di questa berlina, che potrebbe proporre un cruscotto interamente digitale. A settembre sarà in concessionaria America.

