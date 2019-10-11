Il Sema 2019 è pronto a partire e anche quest’anno offrirà un’ampia gamma di modelli personalizzati. Con oltre cinquanta veicoli in mostra, la Ford occuperà la sezione più ampia della fiera statunitense. Osservate speciali sono le versioni rielaborate del Ranger e del Transit, dedicate quasi interamente al mondo dell'off-road e delle escursioni, ricche di accessori speciali che le rendono uniche. Diamo loro un primo sguardo attraverso questa gallery, che potete sfogliare cliccando sull'immagine sopra. 