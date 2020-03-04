Nuovi Modelli

Renault Zoe
Svelata la serie limitata Riviera

Renault Zoe
Svelata la serie limitata Riviera
La Renault ha presentato la Zoe Riviera, una serie limitata della sua popolare citycar elettrica. La vettura è basata sulla versione Intens e propone contenuti unici, oltre agli aggiornamenti appena introdotti con il restyling della gamma Zoe. Prezzo ed effettiva disponibilità in Italia non sono stati ancora confermati. 

Tema nautico. La versione Riviera è caratterizzata dalla tinta specifica Night Blue con profili chiari e dai cerchi di lega da 16" Seidon con finitura diamantata. L'abitacolo propone la scelta tra i rivestimenti in pelle Sand Grey e Navy Blue con piping a contrasto, entrambi ispirati al mondo delle imbarcazioni. La plancia offre finiture coordinate e un sottile motivo decorativo in legno chiaro.

