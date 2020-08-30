Per la strada e per la pista. Non è infatti da escludere che a fianco della versione stradale della MC20, le cui forme vengono in parte anticipate da un teaser che la Maserati ha pubblicato sui suoi canali social, possa essere presente anche la versione da corsa. Il nuovo modello avrà il compito di riportare la Casa del Tridente nel mondo delle competizioni: il programma sportivo potrebbe essere avviato già durante la prossima stagione agonistica, ma per il momento non è chiaro a quale categoria la Maserati intenda puntare. Oltre a questo la MC20 avrà anche un altro ruolo fondamentale, quello di portare avanti la strategia d'elettrificazione della gamma avviata dalla Ghibli. La nuova due posti a motore centrale potrebbe disporre di un powertrain ibrido e dopo il debutto commerciale sarà declinata anche in una versione 100% elettrica che si andrà ad affiancare alle già annunciate GranTurismo e GranCabrio a batteria.

