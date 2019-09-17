La Ferrari organizza dal 20 al 22 settembre la terza edizione di Cavalcade Classiche, un raduno dedicato alle vetture d'epoca. Per l'occasione è stata scelta la città di Roma e la provincia laziale, dando la possibilità ai partecipanti di percorrere alcune delle più famose strade della capitale.



Tre giorni alla scoperta del Lazio. Il programma del primo giorno prevede un percorso che attraverserà Borgo San Pietro, Rieti e il Monte Terminillo, con la visita alle cascate delle Marmore. Nel corso del secondo, invece, saranno attraversate località storiche come Todi e Viterbo, mentre per la domenica è previsto l'arrivo a Roma attraversando Frascati, Castel Gandolfo e il parco dell'Appia antica. Il pubblico potrà vedere da vicino le Ferrari nel parco di Villa Borghese sabato a partire dalle 18 e domenica dalle 18 alle 20.30.